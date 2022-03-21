The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday that a new Business Recovery Center has opened in Graves County.
The Business Recovery Center offers Graves County residents affected by the Dec. 10 tornado with one-on-one assistance while submitting a disaster loan application.
The Graves County center is located at the Graves County Fiscal Court at 1102 Paris Rd, Suite 2, in Mayfield. The Business Recovery Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
If you are unable to visit the recovery center in person, click here to submit an online application.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 12.