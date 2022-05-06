May 10 is the deadline for nonprofits in Tennessee affected by the Feb. 3-4 winter storm to apply for Small Business Administration physical damage disaster loans.
The SBA declaration related to that storm includes Weakley County, as well as the counties of Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton.
Non-critical private nonprofits like food banks, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges are among those eligible for the low-interest loans.
The SBA says private nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to help with costs such as repairing or replacing damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate for the loans is 1.875% with terms up to 30 years.
Eligible applicants can apply online under SBA Declaration 17370 at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s or by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability can dial 711 for telecommunications relay services. Information can also be obtained by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
For those who did not experience physical storm damage can apply for economic injury disaster loans. Those loans can help with working capital needs. The deadline for those loans is Dec. 12, 2022.