Small Business administration -- SBA

GRAVES COUNTY, KY – The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced a new Business Recovery Center (BRC) is expected to open in Graves County this Wednesday.

The BRC will provide Western Kentucky residents impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster lone application.

The new BRC is located at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield.

Wednesday's opening day hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Regular hours will be Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will close permanently April 30.

SBA Business Recovery Centers are also available in Warren and Hopkins Counties. Those locations and hours of operation are: 

Warren County

  • Kummer/Little Recreation Center
    • 333 College St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
    • Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
    • Closed: Sunday
    • Permanently Closes: April 29
  • Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development, WKU Business Accelerator Center
    • 2413 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101
    • Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
    • Closed: Saturday and Sunday
    • Permanently Closes: April 29

Hopkins County 

  • Hopkins County Emergency Management
    • 130 North Franklin, Madisonville, KY 42431
    • Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
    • Closed: Sunday and Monday, April 4
    • Permanently Closes: April 29