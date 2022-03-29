GRAVES COUNTY, KY – The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced a new Business Recovery Center (BRC) is expected to open in Graves County this Wednesday.
The BRC will provide Western Kentucky residents impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster lone application.
The new BRC is located at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield.
Wednesday's opening day hours are from noon to 5 p.m.
Regular hours will be Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will close permanently April 30.
SBA Business Recovery Centers are also available in Warren and Hopkins Counties. Those locations and hours of operation are:
Warren County
- Kummer/Little Recreation Center
- 333 College St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
- Closed: Sunday
- Permanently Closes: April 29
- Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development, WKU Business Accelerator Center
- 2413 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Closed: Saturday and Sunday
- Permanently Closes: April 29
Hopkins County
- Hopkins County Emergency Management
- 130 North Franklin, Madisonville, KY 42431
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
- Closed: Sunday and Monday, April 4
- Permanently Closes: April 29