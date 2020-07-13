PADUCAH — Paducah Police are warning the public of a new telephone scam involving a call allegedly from a Paducah Police Detective.
Police report a man called saying he received a call from "Det. Jason Hicks," who stated the man had outstanding federal warrants. When asked for specifics, the caller hung up.
The police department says they do not have a sergeant named Jason Hicks and local police departments do not issue federal warrants and do not notify anyone by phone of outstanding warrants.
The police department reminds citizens to never provide personal or financial information over the telephone.