MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department has received several reports about a new scam.
According to a news release from MPD, people are receiving calls form someone claiming to be with MPD about a subpoena or warrant.
Reportedly the scammer will ask for money to take care of the warrant. There are also reports that the scammer has asked for payment through gift cards.
MPD would like to remind the public that they will never call about a subpoena or a warrant, and that they will never ask for money.
If you get a call like this, you should hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.