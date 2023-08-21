PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public of a scam claiming you’ve won the lottery.
According to a Facebook post by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a McCracken County Resident was sent a letter with a $6,995 check enclosed. Luckily the resident realized the letter was a scam and contacted law enforcement.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, fake checks can take the bank weeks to discover they’re not real, so by the time you’ve sent the scammer the money for the “taxes, insurance, and shipping and handling costs” the check will have bounced, and you’ll be stuck paying back the bank.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asked in their Facebook post “What would you (or someone in your family) have done with the check that came with it for $6,995.00 from Bank of America Charlotte, NC?”
The FTC lists some ways to recover your money if you sent it to a scammer. For more information about fake checks and how to recover your money, click here.
The letter, which is listed below, claims to be from Highlight Lottery Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia.
The letter says:
We are pleased to inform you that you are one of the winners in the second category of the international general market survey draw held on June12, 2023.
We therefore acknowledged receiving from the Lottery Office entry slip attached to your name with serial numbers; T4-Y2-V6-Q7, drew the lucky winning numbers; 24-01-58-37-95.
Note; you are entitled to the sum of $500,000.00 payable to you by CERTIFIED CHECK and will be deliver to you by our special courier company.
Enclosed is a check in the amount of $6,995.00 which has been deducted from your winnings. The purpose of this check is to enable you pay for the tax, insurance, shipping and handling on your winnings.
NOTE: THE BALANCE OF YOUR PRIZE WINNING IS $493,005.00
TAX AMOUNT: $6,000.00
You’re advise to call your claims’ agent; Dale Wesley
@1-709-749-4016 to begin the claim process on your winning.
Thank you and Congratulations.
Note: Do not act on this letter until you call and speak with your claims’ agent.