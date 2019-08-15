PADUCAH — Scam calls pretending to be from a legitimate source are a common problem these days. Thursday, a Local 6 viewer got one from a scammer claiming to be with our news station.
Local 6 viewer Lois Mae reached out to us on Thursday to let us know she received a call that appeared to be from WPSD. In addition to the WPSD call letters, the news station office number appeared on her phone. When she picked up, the caller claimed they wanted to help her pay for college.
Knowing it was a scam, she hung up and contacted us.
As Local 6 has reported before when scammers have pulled this trick using local law enforcement agency numbers, this scam technique is called spoofing. It makes it look like the call is coming from a legitimate business or agency the scammer is pretending to be affiliated with.
If you receive a call like this, you should hang up. As local law enforcement agencies have advised when scammers have used their numbers, you should never give personal or financial information over the phone.
Related:
Paducah police: Scammers spoofing department number in fake warrant scam
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department warning of phone scam
Phone scam targeting Social Security numbers, Kentucky attorney general warns