METROPOLIS, IL — Authorities in Metropolis, Illinois, are warning the public about a scam involving cryptocurrency targeting employees at local businesses.
The Metropolis Police Department and Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer released a joint statement Wednesday warning the public about the scam.
The statement says the scammer contacts a business and pretends to be an executive or other leader within the company. They tell the employee there's an emergency, and they need the employee to get all the cash out of the safe and register. The scammer tells the employee to use the money to buy Bitcoin or another form of cryptocurrency, and then send that currency to a specific account.
The police department and state's attorney say the employee and the company leader being impersonated don't realize what's happening until the scammer has stolen the money and it's too late.
"Please be vigilant and cautious," the joint statement reads. "If you get a call like this, independently verify that the call is coming from your boss or whomever the caller is claiming to be. It only takes a few more minutes and can save you from losing a bunch of money."