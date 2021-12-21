Anyone in need of warm winter clothes is invited to Eddie Williams Park at 300 Pryor Street on Christmas Eve for this year's Scarf in the Park.
Scarf in the Park is a fundraiser organized by Morgan, Susan and Craig Guess. Since 2017 the event has been held in Paducah, however, Susan Guess said the Dec. 10 tornado inspired the family to relocate this year.
“After visiting Mayfield two days after the tornado, we knew we wanted to do something to help,” said Susan. “We believe this is a simple and yet powerful way for people from Paducah and other communities to gather at the Mayfield park to share the spirit of Christmas with simple gifts and friendship.”
Beginning at 1 p.m. Christmas Eve, volunteers will be handing out nearly 2,000 scarves, hats, gloves and socks.
Volunteers will hang items on the chain link fence that surrounds the small basketball court at Eddie Williams park. Clothesline will also be strung between poles and hundreds of warm weather essentials will be hung with clothespins.
According to Susan, volunteers are welcome to join the Guess family at noon Friday to help prepare. Volunteers will have the opportunity to write hand-written messages on cards that the Guesses provide.
The Guess family will also share donations with those in need in Paducah. They plan to bring items to the Community Kitchen and the warming center at Washington Street Baptist Church.