WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two rural areas in the Local 6 area will benefit from grants from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The Shawnee Community College District is receiving a nearly $500,000 grant to invest in distance learning equipment, technologies, and connectivity for students and teachers.
Northwest Tennessee will also benefit and the Carey Counseling Center, Inc. will receive nearly $330,000 to invest in mental health services in eight locations within six counties, including Obion and Weakley.
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Thursday that the USDA is investing $72 million in grants to help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities. Perdue says more than 12 million people in rural areas will benefit.
The USDA says the Shawnee Community College District will be getting $450,545 to help buy and provide distance learning equipment, technologies, and connectivity to students and teachers at the twelve partnering high schools within the district.
It will also serve faculty and district residents at the SCC's four extension centers and main campus. High school students and teachers, college students and faculty, as well as people who live in the district will be offered opportunities to attend educational and workforce training and/or health education programs through this project.
Additionally, the USDA says the Carey Counseling Center, Inc. will be getting $328,433 to help people living in northwest Tennessee see their mental health professional even if they are not in their local office that day. The USDA says this opens more appointment times since the practitioner can see clients from other locations.
“Increasing access to telemedicine and distance learning is critical to building healthier and more resilient rural communities,” said Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Paired with our monumental effort to expand high-speed broadband access in rural America, these investments will help rural health care centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities. Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
The USDA is funding 116 projects through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program. The program helps health care and education institutions buy the equipment and software needed for distance-learning and telemedicine services to people who live in rural areas.
Perdue says 42 states will benefit from the programs. These states include: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, contact your USDA Rural Development state office. The USDA says its Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
The program supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities, like schools, public safety, and health care; as well as high-speed internet access to rural areas.
Go to the USDA website for more information.
