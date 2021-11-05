Cram the Cruiser

GRAVES COUNTY, KY– The Graves County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Graves County Dollar General Stores for the 4th annual Cram the Cruiser campaign.

Cram the Cruiser is collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, cleaning supplies and paper products for the Mayfield Lighthouse, and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.

A sheriff's office cruiser will be parked at the following Dollar General stores on the following days. They will be accessible during store hours.

Below is a list of times and locations to drop off donations.

  • Lynnville - Nov. 5 & 6
  • Water Valley - Nov. 7 & 8
  • Wingo - Nov. 9 & 10
  • 920 Paducah Road (next to Dairy Queen) - Nov. 11 & 12
  • Cuba Road & Farthing Street - Nov. 13 & 14
  • 1515 West Broadway - Nov. 15 & 16
  • U.S. 45 & Hunt Road - Nov. 17 & 18
  • KY 408 & U.S. 45 North - Nov. 19 & 20
  • Fancy Farm - Nov. 21 & 22
  • Farmington - Nov. 26 & 27
  • Symsonia - Nov. 28 & 29