GRAVES COUNTY, KY– The Graves County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Graves County Dollar General Stores for the 4th annual Cram the Cruiser campaign.
Cram the Cruiser is collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, cleaning supplies and paper products for the Mayfield Lighthouse, and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.
A sheriff's office cruiser will be parked at the following Dollar General stores on the following days. They will be accessible during store hours.
Below is a list of times and locations to drop off donations.
- Lynnville - Nov. 5 & 6
- Water Valley - Nov. 7 & 8
- Wingo - Nov. 9 & 10
- 920 Paducah Road (next to Dairy Queen) - Nov. 11 & 12
- Cuba Road & Farthing Street - Nov. 13 & 14
- 1515 West Broadway - Nov. 15 & 16
- U.S. 45 & Hunt Road - Nov. 17 & 18
- KY 408 & U.S. 45 North - Nov. 19 & 20
- Fancy Farm - Nov. 21 & 22
- Farmington - Nov. 26 & 27
- Symsonia - Nov. 28 & 29