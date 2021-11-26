PADUCAH – Tomorrow's Small Business Saturday in Paducah is a great way to support local businesses, and take care of some holiday shopping.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown Paducah will be bustling with activity.
The "No Place Like Local Holidays Small Business Saturday" event will include live music, strolling carolers, the Jolly Trolley providing transportation throughout downtown, free carriage rides, s’mores at Yeiser Art Center, photos with Santa and his sleigh, costumed characters at the Dickens Carriage Corner and more.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., River Discovery Center will provide a day camp for kids ages 5 and up. The day camp will allow parents to shop stress free while the kids enjoy holiday crafts, games, and pizza.
For more information on tomorrow's events, click here. To see an interactive map of downtown businesses, click here.