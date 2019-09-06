ST. LOUIS, MO -- The grocery chain Schnucks is joining other retailers on restricting open carry in it stores.
The CEO told employees Thursday that the company would prohibit open carry in its stores expected for authorized law enforcement officers.
The grocery chain says the decision was made for the "safety and comfort of our teammates and our customers."
Schnucks is joining a growing list of stores that are asking customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.
CVS and Walgreens made similar announcements on Thursday.
Walmart and Kroger were among the first stores to make the changes.