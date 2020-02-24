PADUCAH — A car crash changed Kimberlee Willis' life, forcing her to change her career.
Willis is the final former Paxton Scholar being highlighted at WPSD Local 6, as part of Black History Month.
Willis had planned to use her scholarship money to pursue her dream of becoming a chef, but that all changed unexpectedly.
"It was right there at 62, right there at the light." said Willis.
Willis got a job as a lead cook at Superior Care Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah shortly after college. Her dream was to become a chef, but then one day on her way to work, she was involved in a wreck that changed everything.
"A lady pulled out in front of me, and I hit her, and another vehicle, and the ditch. And so that messed up my shoulder and my hand, and I couldn't use my hand, and so that kind of ended that right there," said Willis.
The crash left her so badly hurt that she could no longer do what she loved: cook in a commercial setting.
"It impaired some of my memory, too," Willis said. "Probably not the next day, but the day after, I was having a bunch of memory issues while I worked."
"Where I work, we have to label everything, and the date and time that we think that it should expire," she explained. Willis said she would ask about 50 times what date it was.
She was upset to leave her career, which she began planning for in high school when she decided to study culinary arts.
"I actually got accepted to Louisville to go through their culinary arts program. I was predicted to be there for two years, and I was actually only there for a year and a half," said Willis. "I graduated with honors and early. and I was on the dean's list."
She became a Paxton Scholar while in high school. The scholarship provided her with some extra money.
"That just kind of offset that cost for me, as far as, like, tuition and all of that." said Willis. "It helped a lot, seeing as though a lot of the books were in the triple digits."
Her injuries forced her to find a new path: answering your calls and helping with your bills at Paducah Water, and creating long-term friendships.
Her co-worker Liz Stanley said Kimberlee has a bright future.
"We've got a lot of things that we talk about that we want to do in the future, that I can definitely see her and I as friends as individuals being able to grow together and succeed in our goals," said Stanley.
With her notepad beside her and her earpiece, Willis works hard to help you with your payments.
She does not allow her past to affect her present.
"Once I get it going, and I've done it for a while, it's just when I'm learning it that I forget quite often, but they work really good with me on it," said Willis.
Willis said she is happy with the way things turned out.
"Everything happens for a reason. There was a reason why the wreck happened. There's a reason why I'm not cooking," said Willis. "There's a reason why I'm here and why I do rescue E. There's just a reason for everything. Everything has its reason."
Willis encourages others to apply for scholarships.
"Take advantage of any and every resource you possibly can, 'cause it's rough. I'm not going to lie, school is rough," said Willis.
The Paducah Water employee said she is just grateful for the opportunity to go to college while working toward a bright future.
"It's just truly been a blessing that they offer something like this for people like me."
Willis began work as a temporary employee at Paducah Water, working her way up to a full-time position.