PADUCAH — If you are driving down Interstate 24 east from Metropolis, Illinois, to Paducah, chances are you have seen Jade Townsley's smiling face.
Behind it is the story of a hard-working woman. Jade is a former Class III Paxton scholar.
"I believe if I never received the Paxton scholarship, I don't think that I would be able to afford to go to college," said Jade.
Jade was a Paxton scholar for four years. She received her first scholarship her junior year at Paducah Tilghman High School.
She saved that money and used it to buy books while attending West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
She transferred to Murray State University for her junior year, working towards a career in health administration.
"I first realized that was what I wanted to do kind of midway into my education there at Murray State," said Jade. "I decided that I liked the atmosphere of health care, and so just being able to put the administrative part, that was a really neat thing."
The Murray State student earned awards along the way.
Jade said she considers her journey to be a blessing, one that may not have happened without the scholar program.
"It definitely gives you hope, hope for your future, for the rest of your endeavors that you would like to partake in, your college career, your career after you graduate," said Jade.
Jade is a busy woman who is involved with several organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, a group she credits for who she is now.
"They want to see me succeed. We're going to help each other as much as possible, as we can. And they're always just going to be there and be my number one fans, and help me out as well as I will be there for them," said Jade.
Sorority sister and roommate Shawndulynn James said she is proud of how much Jade has grown.
"She's very well driven. She has a lot of compassion with anything that she does, which makes me glad to call her my best friend, as well as my sister," said Shawndulynn.
Jade also interns at Mercy Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, helping her to navigate into health administration.
"I've been promised that I would get exposure to the field, hands on experience with that, being able to meet other people in the field and other fields and departments," said Jade.
Jade is excited to graduate and start her career.
As she nears the end of her college experience, she asks high school seniors to take advantage of scholarships.
"Apply. Even if you don't think that you have the qualifications, apply anyway," said Jade. "Take that chance, because you just never know if somebody is going to take a chance on you."
Jade will graduate this spring from Murray State University.
If you would like to learn more about Paxton Scholars like Jade, the Paducah Sun will profile a scholar every Sunday in their paper. To see our Scholarship Success stories, click here.