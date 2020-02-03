PADUCAH — During Black History Month 2020, Local 6 is profiling some of the past winners of the scholarship started by Fred and Peggy Paxton.
Fred Paxton was the longtime general manager of WPSD. He and Peggy started the endowment just months before Fred died. The McCracken County Community Career Endowment benefits African American students in McCracken County.
Our first subject says winning the scholarship put her future in focus even before her senior year at Paducah Tilghman High School.
There are two constants with Kamari Turnley. She's constantly smiling, and she's constantly accepting challenges. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Kamari moved on to Bellarmine University for her nursing degree.
Now, she works in Houston Texas in the neurotrauma ICU of one of the biggest medical centers in the world.
Kamari offers this advice to young students: "If Plan A doesn't work, find a way to make Plan B make your Plan A work better. And that's really what life is all about, is finding ways to get to where you need to be in life. So yeah."
And does she ever stop smiling? Kamari says, "Never! Never, never, never."
Our next Paxton scholar has something in common with me: she spent part of last summer in Alaska. We both took in some amazing sights, but she also got in some research on climate change.
Erycah Edwards is also working on criminal justice reform while holding down a job and attending classes at Berea College. She talks about how much the Paxton scholarship has helped in her busy life.
"With Berea College, we have a tuition-free scholarship. So I wouldn't have to pay tuition, but I would have to pay room and board. And the Paxton Scholarship really helped me, and also I got my first laptop that I ever had through Paxton."
