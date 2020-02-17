MURRAY, KY — Taja Priddy spends a lot of time in the hallways of the science building at Murray State University.
"I've liked, like pediatrics, that's what I'm planning on going into," says Priddy.
She's a biology major studying to eventually become a doctor.
"We have genetics, microbiology, all of the labs are pretty different," says Priddy.
The time Priddy spends in those labs and studying can be a lot sometimes.
"Every second of the day you gotta' think science," says Priddy.
Sometimes the work load can bring about anxiety.
"The upper level classes are really hard, so it's very stressful. But it's like a good kind of stress. Once you like figure out, it's a relief, like 'Oh, I got it!'" says Priddy.
Priddy was a recipient of the Fred and Peggy Paxton Scholarship. Receiving that scholarship helped ease some of that college stress by enabling her to live on campus so she could focus on her studies.
"I had the scholarship my first two years, so it definitely helped living in the dorms, because they are way more expensive than living off campus. So, it definitely helped with that," says Priddy.
Now, as a senior, Taja is focused on one thing: achieving her goal of becoming a pediatrician.
"I just want to be, like, a good doctor that people want to go to, like, on a professional level," says Priddy.
