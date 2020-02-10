CARBONDALE, IL — February is Black History Month. In 2006, the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Fred and Peggy Paxton Scholarship was created to help African-American students with scholarships.
Skyler Mayes thought he had his life figured out. He was a Paducah boy with a promising future — majoring in accounting and playing football at Eastern Illinois University. But an ACL injury last year changed everything.
"It kind of took a toll on my mental stability. In the long run, it made me realize that it's not going to be as bad. So, I put my foot down and made a decision to come back stronger," said Mayes.
The decision to become stronger is what led him to use the Paxton scholarship he received in high school, transfer to Southern Illinois University Carbondale and enroll in the aviation program.
"When I was about 10, my first time to go see my granddad in Florida we flew. That was my first time flying ever. We got to the airport. We saw all the airplanes flying in and out, and we finally got on one, and that's how I fell in love with airplanes," said Mayes.
Receiving the scholarship gave him the encouragement he needed to pursue his goals.
"I'm thankful that they go and help the community, because where we live in western Kentucky, we really don't get a lot of gratitude and help from outside regions," said Mayes.
Mayes will continue in athletics by joining the SIU football team. While He's new to both programs, his high standards in life are keeping him grounded.
“It feels good knowing that I'm one of the few from my area that went into this program and of the few at this school that went into the program. It feels good knowing that I can do this. I want to inspire others that you can do what you want," said Mayes.
As he continues this new chapter, he remembers the only limits in life are the ones we create.
"We are going to go as far as possible as we can. The sky is the limit. We are going to go as far as God is willing to let us go. It's all in his plan," said Mayes.
Skyler said he hopes to be training in the pilot seat soon.