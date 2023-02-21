HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A basketball coach at a private school in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday after police say he was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of drug trafficking conspiracy and money laundering.
The Hopkinsville Police Department says Melvin Brown of Hopkinsville had been under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Paducah Post, the Hopkinsville Police Department's Special Investigation Section and the Tulsa, Oklahoma, DEA Resident Office for "an extended period of time."
A federal grand jury indicted Brown, and investigators on Tuesday carried out multiple search warrants in Hopkinsville in connection to the investigation, the police department says.
The police department says investigators seized cash, a handgun and illegal drugs during the searches, after which Brown was arrested on an indictment warrant. Local radio station WKDZ reports that Brown was the head basketball coach at University Heights Academy, a private school in Hopkinsville. The radio station reports that school administrators said Brown won't be part of the school's basketball program moving forward.
The Hopkinsville Police Department says Brown is now in the custody of federal authorities.