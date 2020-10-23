PADUCAH — Two more members of the Paducah Board of Education are sharing their thoughts regarding a 2002 photo of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface that recently surfaced online.
Shively brought the photo to the school board's attention in 2019, and the board chose not to reprimand Shively or make their knowledge of the photo known to the public at the time.
Board chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn, board member Dr. James Hudson and board Vice Chairman Dr. Felix Akojie spoke with Local 6 on Wednesday about the photo and the decisions the board made in 2019.
On Friday, board members Mary Hunter Hancock and Janice Howard shared their thoughts with us.
In a phone call Friday afternoon, Howard told Local 6's Thomas Capps she 100% supports Shively keeping his job. "Even great leaders are flawed. And even though they’re flawed, they can live life and change," Howard said. She pointed to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (who was photographed in blackface) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (who was photographed in brownface) as examples of people who did the same thing, but changed and went on to be leaders for their state or country.
Friday evening, Hancock sent Local 6 a lengthy written statement, saying she is "saddened" by the situation, but that she is "certain that the picture is not a reflection of Donald Shively's true character."
In full, her statement reads:
"I am beyond saddened by the events of this week and the impact it has had on our community. Admittedly, I cannot begin to understand the full impact on people of color from the offensive stereotypes portrayed in the photo, but I am certain that the picture is not a reflection of Donald Shively’s true character.Taking on a leadership role is never easy, and hard choices have to be made. I stand by the difficult decision we made in 2019. The strides Dr. Shively has made for our district are unmatched, particularly for our minority students. Over the last two years as a member of the Board of Education, I have witnessed his innate ability to collaborate with members throughout our community to enhance the future of all students.
"Dr. Shively revised the District Vision and Strategic Plan to focus on equity for students of color.
"Under his leadership, the district adopted a more inclusive vision statement: "Know each and every student by name and need." With that vision in mind, Dr. Shively led the district in engaging a diverse group of stakeholders to develop a strategic plan focused on ensuring that every child has the opportunity for a successful future.
"Dr. Shively led the district in reimagining equity in college and career exploration.
"Dr. Shively is known for saying that "For too long, Paducah Public Schools has done a good job of educating our students of color for other cities like Louisville, Chicago, and Atlanta. We must find ways to connect our students with local industry by design and not by chance." This is the number one goal for the new Innovation Hub.
"He has pushed our community with the help of the Paducah Chamber of Commerce and Paducah Economic Development to build meaningful relationships with our black students at a young age, so that someday they might bring their talents back to Paducah. Dr. Shively engaged representatives from every major local industry with the goal of facilitating awareness and personal connections between students of color and industry representatives.
"The real work now comes in how we move forward. I believe by engaging our youth through difficult conversations, working with staff to regain trust and confidence, and being available to our community by creating open and honest dialogue, we will emerge a stronger district.
"One of the things I value most about Paducah Public Schools is the opportunity for our children to grow and learn in the environment of unique diversity. Our children’s eyes are on us, our actions, our words; and we take our responsibility to them very seriously. We must rise to meet their expectations."