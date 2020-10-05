CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after failing to yield to the right of way and being hit by a bus Monday morning, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday around 7:40 a.m., deputies say they responded to the intersection of Highway 121 and Airport Road for a two vehicle collision with an injury.
Deputies say the teenager from Almo, Kentucky, was driving a red Dodge Dakota when he tried to make a left turn from Airport Road onto Highway 121. At the same time, a school bus driver for Calloway County Schools was heading northbound on Highway 121 heading towards the intersection at Airport Road.
Deputies say the teenager failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming bus and his vehicle was hit in the driver's door area. Deputies say there were no students on the bus at the time of the wreck.
Deputies say the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took the teenage driver to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.