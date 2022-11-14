SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a serious crash involving a school bus with 18 children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky.
The Magoffin County School District says that Monday's crash happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky and that the students and the driver were taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. @KyStatePolice is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 14, 2022
Gov. Andy Beshear has tweeted that Kentucky State Police are on the scene and that authorities are responding swiftly.
Police say that the bus ended up over an embankment and that no other vehicles were involved. A state trooper says it's not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told news outlets that all the students on the bus and the driver were taken to area hospitals.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were aboard or the extent of injuries suffered.