MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee’s largest school district is reviewing all buildings older than 70 years with drop ceilings after one collapsed earlier this week.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools said inspectors and engineers have been reviewing the damage after a drop ceiling collapsed in the library of Cummings K-8 Optional School on Monday.
Officials say three employees were treated for injuries after the ceiling collapse, which forced the evacuation of students, teachers and staff.
Since Monday, Cummings students have been attending LaRose Elementary.
Officials said they will continue to do so from Aug. 22 though Aug. 26. A reopening date for Cummings school has not been set.