PADUCAH — Remote learning and COVID-19 emergency days for staff are just two items approved at a special called board meeting for Paducah Public Schools.
Superintendent Donald Shively proposed the tax rate for the upcoming year stay the same. The tax rate will stay at 86.4 cents on real property and personal property. There's more to spend because of new properties and a more efficient tax collection process.
School Board Chair Carl LeBuhn says teachers and staff district-wide will get raises. Something he believes is long overdue. Also, the tax revenue will be put towards the electric bill, which has increased this school year because of cleaning protocols.
"Our electric bills have gone up to some degree as a result of air exchanges and COVID and some of those other mitigation strategies so portion of that will be spent for that also," LeBuhn says.
Teachers and staff will also be given 10 paid COVID emergency days. They can use them for isolation and quarantine. Staff can also use those sick days for family members dealing with a COVID diagnosis or quarantine. LeBuhn says it is important that teachers have that option.
"We didn't want them to have to use their sick days. We wanted to try to provide an opportunity for them to have some days that were covered, so they would have that opportunity to have some protection," LeBuhn says.
A remote learning option for the Paducah Head Start Preschool was among the topics approved. They will reevaluate needs in December.
A grant for homeless students was also approved. The grant totals nearly $80,000. The chairman of the board, Carl LeBuhn, says this money will help homeless students within the school district.
"When we don't have kids in schools, we can't identify those needs and help address those needs for them," LeBuhn says. "The homeless grant that was accepted tonight will just hopefully add to the opportunities we have to provide those additional services."