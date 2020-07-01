LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Some school districts in west Kentucky have announced when they want to start the school year, as they continue to develop their plans for a safe reopening.
Livingston County Schools, a district with about 1,100 students, currently has a tentative start date of Aug. 12, said Superintendent Victor Zimmerman.
"We want our parents to know that we're going to do everything we can to meet their individual needs for them and their children," said Zimmerman. "So as we say that there is flexibility in this, there truly is."
In terms of what to expect for the school year, a final plan has not been set in stone just yet. But Livingston County Schools posted on Facebook that if families want to keep their children home, the district will make non-traditional instruction available.
"We know that we have anywhere from 10 to 15% of our students, their parents want them to remain at home and receive some type of NTI," Zimmerman said.
The district also posted on Facebook, "There is a strong possibility that we will not have every student come to the school on every day."
"The most common way that we have brainstormed this to this point would be for, say group A of students, to come in on a Tuesday and Thursday, and group B to come in every Wednesday and Friday," Zimmerman explained. "If we try to just do rotating every other day, we have holidays in there. Plus, with five days a week, it's not always going to fall on the same each week and people might get confused by which day to come in, and which day is their day, and so on."
Zimmerman said the students who would stay home during the rotating schedule would still receive non-traditional instruction.
"It would be the easiest way for us to maintain social distancing and do those things," said Zimmerman. "But we do know that a significant number of parents do want them here every day. So we have to look at those final numbers and see where we're at. But those are just some of the ideas that have been put out there without any definite plans in place just yet."
Ultimately, the district's reopening plan will be based off the guidance that the state released last week. The guidance — a joint effort between the Kentucky Department of Education, the Department for Public Health, the Education Continuation Task Force, the Governor's Office, the Cabinet of Education and Workforce Development, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services — includes a list of safety expectations, which school districts must implement. Among them:
— Schools must stagger arrival and dismissal times.
— Class sizes must be reduced.
— Staff and students enrolled in first grade and above will be required to wear masks, unless medically waived.
— Masks can be lowered during class if all students and staff are seated at lease 6 feet apart, and no one is walking in the classroom.
— Masks must be worn by anyone moving around.
— Students and staff must wear masks on school buses if 6-feet social distancing is not possible. Exceptions will be allowed for students with special needs.
— To board a bus, parents must attest each morning that their children's temperatures are not higher than 100.4 degrees.
— Temperature checks must be performed for all students and staff that arrive at a school.
To read other requirements from the state guidance, click here.
"Even though the state provided us some very good guidance to be able to go by, it's going to be heavily dependent also on our local health department, and being able to work with them to see where we are at with what we can do about the wearing of the masks, how frequently in what situations and circumstances," said Zimmerman. "Because there have been quite few concerns in the community from parents about trying to make the children wear masks all day long."
Zimmerman said the district will continue to examine its school and room sizes to determine how many students can be in school at the same time while maintain social distancing.
"Providing as many opportunities as we can to where students don't have to wear their masks if they don't choose to, if they would rather not wear them," said Zimmerman.
Zimmerman said his administrative team will meet again next week to look closely at the options. The district will also continue to gather feedback from families to help develop a final reopening plan. The district says it will release more information as soon as possible, and invites anyone with questions to contact the principals, the board office, or email communications@livingston.kyschools.us.
As for other school districts in west Kentucky, Crittenden County Schools Superintendent Vince Clark wrote a letter to families that the first day for students is Aug. 25. Students whose parents are concerned about returning to school will have the option to learn from home. You can read the letter here.
Carlisle County Public Schools Superintendent Jay Simmons posted on Facebook that as of now, the starting day is Aug. 5, although the district is considering the possibility of starting on Aug. 24 "to take advantage of some flexibility from the state." The district will let families know when it makes a final decision. You can read the full post here.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively posted on his blog Wednesday that the district is gathering feedback from teachers and parents to develop a reopening plan. Shively wrote that the district leadership team will update the board of education on July 20, a meeting that will be livestreamed on the district's Facebook page. The district will then gather more feedback from the community. Shively wrote that he expects to make a recommendation to the education board for approval of the back to school plan on July 27. You can read the full blog post here.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter told Local 6 last week that the district is reviewing the guidance from the state, and hopes to have a reopening plan by early this month.