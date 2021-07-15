WEST KENTUCKY — Your children have likely had their school bus commutes adjusted over the years because of a shortage of bus drivers.
The shortage is an ongoing issue, and pressure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has not helped with recruitment.
The Paducah, McCracken, Marshall, and Graves County school districts each have enough bus drivers to start the school year.
However, most do not have enough full-time, substitute school bus drivers to cover.
Paducah Public Schools Transportation Director Steve Spraggs said this a contributing factor of the decline over the years stems from the workload.
"You've got kids, you've got a bus, you've got traffic, and it's a lot of responsibility. They're held accountable higher than any other employee in any school district," said Spraggs.
They went from 30 to 27 school bus drivers in the past year. He said the three employees left to matters related to the pandemic.
"We had to have attendance sheets, of course. Mask requirements came into play. The sanitization of the buses — we've got electrostatic sprayers; all of the buses had to be sprayed twice a day with those," said Spraggs. "It became quite ambitious, and I did have a couple of people leave because they just didn't feel like they could keep up with that responsibility."
Spraggs said the ideal number of bus drivers is 32. Different reports attribute the shortage to pay, hours, and other factors.
Spraggs outlined the benefits of the job, saying the full-time job resembles part-time jobs.
"You get a 20-hour job. You work two hours in the morning, two in the afternoon. You can pick up other hours, drive field trips if you want some additional pay," said Spraggs. "That's flexible for retired people that just want to have something to do. We have several out there that do that, and you're also entitled to benefits, even at the 20 hours."
The Graves County School District has two school buses in front of the high school acting as billboards.
Graves County Director of Personnel and Resources Wes Johnson said they need full-time drivers and full-time substitute drivers.
"We've had some cases where we had to combine some routes, and then some situations where we've been able to add some routes," said Johnson. "That's still our goal, is to try to employ five or six more drivers to our current group of drivers so that again, we can have some flexibility."
Graves County has around 50 full-time drivers and six substitutes.
Most of the schools need more bus drivers to keep things running as smoothly as possible.
Marshall County Schools said it is doing well, only needing three full-time substitutes.
McCracken County said it needs two full-time route positions and two full-time substitutes.
The district also has teachers and other staff with CDL licenses, who are helping out by driving buses.
If you would like to learn more about becoming a school bus driver, visit your school district's website for more information.