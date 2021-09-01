WEST KENTUCKY — Three school districts in west Kentucky are getting major funding for renovation projects at Local Area Vocational Education Centers.
Trigg County and Christian County schools will each get $10 million for LAVEC renovation projects, and Ballard County will get $68,896. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. It's being used as part of Better Kentucky Plan, created through a bipartisan agreement between Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the state legislature.
“Our vocational programs are essential – providing education for our students, opportunities for our workers and a skilled workforce for our businesses to move our communities forward and continue our economic momentum,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday. “This funding will ensure that Kentucky workers have access to state-of-the art vocational facilities to learn the skills and trades they need to compete in our workforce.”
The governor's office says most LAVEC programs are housed in or connected to high schools. Districts can use the money for expenses such as updating, expanding, repairing, replacing or rebuilding a structure for their LAVEC programs.
Six other school districts were also awarding funding, with $75 million total allocated across all the projects. School districts sent 32 applications for financial aid for their vocational centers, the governor's office says. The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission Board evaluated the applications based on the age of the district's current vocational education facility, financial need, the county's unemployment rate and LAVEC enrollment.
The governor's office says Beshear will review other qualifying projects for possible inclusion in the recommended budget he will submit in January.
The other Kentucky schools receiving funding for their vocational centers are:
- Magoffin County - $4,369,318
- Bardstown Independent - $10,000,000
- Johnson County - $10,000,000
- Lawrence County - $9,280,350
- Fayette County - $10,000,000
- Knox County - $10,000,000