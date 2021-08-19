Contact tracing is part of the state's guidance to keep students and staff safe while in school. But, some parents are saying schools are not doing a good job of notifying them about cases.
Contact tracing starts from testing locations for some schools, like health departments and hospitals. When local health departments have that information, they send it to school districts. The districts alert parents and guardians.
Some parents say they are only alerted if their child is in close contact with someone who tests positive, which is not good enough for them.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued guidance for schools to follow.
The state said to identify individuals who have had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.
It describes close contact as someone within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative of 15 minutes when the person is considered contagious.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said they are taking care of it within schools, identifying close contacts and following the Kentucky Department for Public Health's guidelines.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said his district gets reports from health departments, parents, school nurses and more.
The first day of school was Wednesday for PPS's more than 2,800 students. Shively said only one child was COVID-positive at school, resulting in zero quarantines because students were masked.
The district hired a healthy at school officer Wednesday, a new position to contact trace in their schools.
That individual begins next week, under the guidance of Paducah Public Schools Special Education Director Amie Tooley.
Tooley has been holding down the fort since early this year.
Shively said PPS is aiming to keep the community updated with daily reports on cases within the schools.
Mayfield Independent Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Kelly Stinson said her district contacts parents of students who come into close contact with a positive student.
It applies to students who are not wearing masks at breakfast, lunch and in recreational areas.
We asked about classroom exposures. Stinson said there should not be quarantines from class exposures because everyone should be wearing a mask.
In a text, Stinson said 95% of Mayfield Independent's quarantine cases came from lunches and extracurricular activities. The other 5% were from students with mask exemptions because of medical reasons.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle said his district only contacts parents of students exposed by being within 3 feet for more than 15 minutes.
We emailed Murray Independent Schools to learn about its contact tracing plan. The district said its superintendent was busy with meetings all day. We have asked for another time to speak with the superintendent, but have not heard back.
Purchase District Public Health Director Kent Koster said the health department gets its case data from medical providers. The health department gives that information to schools for contact tracing.
Koster said it is up to districts if they want to make that information public.