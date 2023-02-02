Police responding to an active shooter in a small town in Oregon have evacuated children and staff from a nearby school, and residents are being evacuated from the area as well.
The Hood River Police Department in Hood River, Oregon, says it's responding to "an active shooter situation going on right now," near the area of Clearwater Lane and a local Dairy Queen.
The police department says officers have the shooter contained inside a home.
Portland, Oregon, NBC affiliate KGW reports that the "active shooter situation" began around noon local time when officers responded to a dangerous situation in a home. When officers tried to make contact, police say the shooter fired multiple gunshots, KGW reports.
Regarding the school evacuation, the Hood River County School District said several schools were placed in "secure status" around 12:30 p.m. local time (10:44 a.m. CT) Thursday. As of 2 p.m. local time (4 p.m. CT), the district says the Hood River County Sheriff's Office "lifted the Secure Status at 2pm for lower valley schools after law enforcement agencies located and surrounded the suspect." The district says students will be released from school at their regular dismissal time.
