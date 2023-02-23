WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — A school resource officer at Dresden High School in Weakley County, Tennessee, is charged with statutory rape of a student, multiple news outlets are reporting.
Thunderbolt Radio in northwest Tennessee reports that now-former Dresden High School SRO 28-year-old Kristen Taylor Childress was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated statutory rape, and the victim is a 15-year-old student.
The radio station reports that Childress allegedly committed the crime in the summer or early fall of last year at her home in Palmersville, Tennessee. The district attorney's office claims Childress admitted to committing the offense against the student, Thunderbolt Radio reports.
NWTN Today — the website of both The Messenger in Union City and the Weakley County Press — reports that an investigator with the 27th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office was notified on Wednesday about a referral from the Department of Children's Services regarding the allegation against the SRO.
Weakley County Schools sent NWTN Today a statement saying an investigation was launched at the school district after the Weakley County sheriff notified administrators about an anonymous tip regarding the SRO, and that the district was notified that Martin police, DCS and the district attorney's office are investigating. In the statement published by NWTN Today, Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier said Childress has been fired by the Weakley County Sheriff's Department. Frazier said the school district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout the criminal investigation.