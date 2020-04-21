MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A county meeting turned into a heated discussion between fiscal court members in Marshall County over how to protect your child at school. The C.O.P.S. grant, which gives federal funding to improve law enforcement and safety in state and local entities, would have meant three more school resources officers would be placed in Marshall County Schools.
The grant would not fully fund those officers, but would subsidize some of the cost.
"We submitted that to the judge. He said give him a day or two. We went back the Wednesday the 11th (of March), or I went back, you know. He said he wasn't going to sign the grant," said Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
Neal said cost-sharing, essentially splitting the cost, with the school district would not have been feasible for the county. Neal and McGuire went back and forth during Tuesday's fiscal court meeting over Zoom.
"My responsibility and the fiscal court's responsibility, is the actual fiscal court budget," said Neal.
McGuire brought morality into the discussion. "As the leader of this county, where is your moral responsibility?" he asked.
"If you want to attack my moral issues, this doesn't have anything to do with morals. This has everything to do with budget issues," Neal said.
McGuire saw things differently, saying: "I think there's a lot of people that would say that this does have to do with our moral compass."
"You're putting dollars on safety," the sheriff said.
Neal doesn't see it as the fiscal court's responsibility. "Negative, the responsibility does not fall on the fiscal court. It falls on the school," the judge executive said.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett explained what the cost-sharing between the county and school system looks like.
"We pay 66% of their salary. So basically, we pay for them while they're working for us," Lovett said. "And then the remainder of the year, the other 33-and-a-third percent is paid for by the sheriff's office. But during that time of the year, those officers work on the roads or work for the sheriff's department."
McGuire said he thinks there are ways they could have made the funds available in the county budget.
"You cannot show me anywhere on that entire county budget that's more important. You can't point out any line item, in any other department, that's more important than those school resource officers," said McGuire.
Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs wanted to see the grant opportunity brought up to the entire fiscal court because of the subject matter, especially because of how the county was affected by the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018.
"The judge executive's office has to approve it. If everything has to come to the fiscal court, you'd be spending all your time up here," Neal said to Spraggs.
"I spend a lot of time here anyway, and I'm not concerned about that when it involves school safety," Spraggs replied. "And I feel like we should have been able to discuss this, period. I had a child there on that day, and I get it."
The school system and the sheriff's office will have to wait for the next opening to pursue the C.O.P.S. grant again. Lovett says they will look over other options for school resource officers. Lovett added that the school system is still very interested in partnering with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department on filling out another C.O.P.S. grant application in the future.
We reached out to Neal for a comment on what was said during Tuesday's meeting. We did not hear back. To watch the full Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting, click here.