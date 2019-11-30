PADUCAH— Dec 1, 2019 marks 22 years since the Heath High School shooting.
The shooting happened on Dec. 1, 1997 in McCracken County. Three people died and five more were injured.
Nikki Orazine is a survivor of the shooting.
"Every year's different. One year it's great, the next year is horrible, and this year's a tattoo," Orazine said.
Orazine created the "Survivor Symbol" tattooed on her arm at Sacred Ink in Paducah.
She created the emblem and partnered with the tattoo shop to provide the design to any Heath High School shooting survivor.
"The whole symbol is actually a phoenix, which is represented by the phoenix, the mythological creature that rises stronger after it dies," said Orazine. "The head of the phoenix is a triangle, which is the strongest geometric shape that exists, then the body is actually a diamond that is made stronger under pressure."
She said the tail of the phoenix is an infinity symbol to represent the continuance of the group that we have as a whole.
The symbol is not restricted to survivors of the Heath High School shooting, it is for survivors across the nation. The symbols says "You're not alone."
"Anybody that is a survivor of a mass school school shooting, you know, is encouraged to get it or get shirts or whatever, it will be our symbol," said Orazine.
Andrew Huckleberry worked on Orazine's tattoo. He said he was worried at first.
"It's a little nerve-wracking dealing with something with such a heavy subject matter," said Huckleberry. "But I knew she trusted me."
Huckleberry said he also helped with memorial tattoos for Marshall County High School survivors. The artist said other artists should be sensitive to appointments like this.
"I guess not to write it off, I guess when something is a little bit simpler, it can be easily to look at it as quick money or something that you can kind of just burn through really fast," said Huckleberry. "It didn't take long to do that [complete the tattoo]. I tried to make sure it was as perfect as I could make it and just take it very seriously."
Survivors from across the nation have already received their tattoos.
Orazine said she doesn't mind if people personalize the tattoos, she only asks that you keep the original picture to preserve its meaning.
"I do know that throughout the country, people are putting like colors on their tattoos. I know that like the Route 91 shooting, they put like orange on theirs," Orazine said. "And other people put like the Columbine flowers around their tattoos, so they can do that."
Orazine said the trauma among survivors is a bond that they have with each other.
"Our group is an unfortunately growing group that nobody wants to be a part of or should have to be a part of. But at the same time, once you're a part of it, you're glad it's there." Orazine said.
The "Survivor Symbol" serves as a permanent reminder, 22 years later, of what this group went through and their continuous fight.
Survivors who did not want tattoos were able to get t-shirts and hoodies with the "Survivor Symbol."
Half of the profits from t-shirts went to "The Rebels Project," a national group that helps survivors through their trauma.
Survivor Christina Ellegood, who lost her sister in the shooting, said in a Facebook post that all survivors are welcome to join her at the Heath memorial at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Ellegood says she doesn't have plans for a special service, she just wants everyone to have somewhere to go and someone to talk to.