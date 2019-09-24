Watch again

PADUCAH — In the more than 500 pages of the new book "If I Don't Make It, I Love You: Survivors in the Aftermath of School Shootings," you will find 60 essays written by people directly affected by school shootings.

There are 21 chapters for 21 shootings that occurred across the country since 1966.

Two of those chapters are devoted to the Local 6 area. They include the 1997 Heath High School shooting and the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting.

Christina Ellegood wrote an essay in the book. She survived the Heath High School shooting. Her sister, Nicole Hadley, did not. Two other girls, Jessica James and Kayce Steger, also died.

Ellegood shared her experience with a purpose. She hopes it will provide healing and a better understanding of what it is like to survive a traumatic event like a school shooting.

Ellegood has had the book for weeks. She said she cannot quite bring herself to read it yet.

"I do know several people who have read the entire book and said that it definitely is emotional, and but it's very healing and something that they enjoyed," said Ellegood. "I just feel like it will take me some time to read it, and I just emotionally need to be able to prepare myself."

Ellegood said she plans to take the book chapter by chapter, but for now, she is not ready.

