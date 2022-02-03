On Thursday morning, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Jacob Allen Sanderson for posting a school threat on a fake Snapchat account.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office first received a tip from the FBI concerning a school shooting threat late Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff's office, the threat was posted from a fake Snapchat account located in Graves County. The threat stated, "Hi I'm Ashton Smith I'm going to shoot the school on Friday."
Overnight Wednesday, the sheriff's office conducted interviews with witnesses in Graves County and identified a possible suspect.
Around 10 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's detectives located Sanderson at a residence off of KY Highway 1710.
Sanderson was transported to the sheriff's office where he admitted to posting the Snapchat. The investigation also revealed Ashton Smith was a made-up name.
Sanderson told the sheriff's detectives that he didn't have intentions of following through with the threat but thought that it would just be funny to make the threat. No specific school was mentioned.
Sanderson was charged with 2nd degree terroristic threatening. He was transported to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center and then transported and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
This was the second time this week an individual has been arrested in Graves County for sending a school threat.