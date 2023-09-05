PADUCAH — A local high school's football tradition is raising questions about depicting violence on campus.
Ahead of the football rivalry game between Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield high schools, Tilghman posted pictures of a pep rally.
A mannequin, called Mr. Mayfield, was decapitated with a guillotine and then lit on fire.
Those pictures with hundreds of shares and even more comments are starting a conversation.
Some say it's a fun show of school spirit. Others say it goes too far and incites violence.
The pictures were posted by Free YOUR Children, a home schooling advocacy group out of Tennessee.
The group followed up the post with one of our articles detailing recent, but unrelated terroristic threatening cases involving two Tilghman students. The advocacy group says people refuse to see how the two incidents are connected.
That's because Paducah and Mayfield fans were both defending it, saying it's a tradition at both schools.
Hundreds took to social media to comment on Paducah Tilghman's pep rally activities.
One comment says this is sick and why crime rates are up.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says there are no ill intentions behind the tradition.
“Everyone that looks at our rivalry week is entitled to their opinion, but it is a long storied tradition between Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield,” Shively says.
A former PTHS teacher sent pictures of the many Mr. Mayfields of the school's history. One is being constricted by a large snake. Another is crushed under a house, like in the Wicked Witch of the East in “The Wizard of Oz”.
This tradition was also backed by a former Mayfield student, saying Mayfield has their own version called Mr. Tilghman.
“I have had nobody personally from our community, nor Mayfield's community share anything with me, except how positive the week was for our children,” says Shively.
On social media, some people are calling for change and asking parents to step up and take this issue to the school board.
Another commenter, now living in Paducah, says this seemingly violent behavior concerns him as he is deciding where to enroll his child.
But Shively says rivalry week doesn't contribute to safety issues at the school.
“I go back 27 years as a teacher and as a coach in this district. And we've never experienced anything from the rivalry week that comes to mind,” Shively says.
Shively says Mayfield and Paducah Tilghman are long-standing partners in the community.
He also says that for every other game during the season, both teams are cheering each other on.
This school tradition is one Shively does not plan to stop. He says the pep club and high school administration plan the details of "Mr. Mayfield."
They'll be allowed to plan for next year's rivalry week.