Local law enforcement is cracking down on the growing number of terroristic threats made by students. They're urging parents to talk to their kids about the real consequences of making school threats.
At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, principals across Kentucky sent out letters outlining the recently updated second-degree terroristic threatening law. The update makes it easier for law enforcement to charge your child with a felony for saying, writing, or posting a picture of something that causes others to fear for their safety at school.
Monday, Local 6's Brianna Clark will have a special report breaking down the number of threats locally, and giving us a more in-depth look at why kids and parents need to take the updated law seriously.