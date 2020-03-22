FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- After Gov. Pritzker said food distribution and instructional materials are essential services, the Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 updated their "Meals on the Bus" food distribution program.
Frankfort CUSD says they are continuing the program Monday through Friday while its schools are closed due to COVID-19.
Superintendent of School Matt Donkin says students from Pre-K through senior students who live in the district are eligible to pick up meals through this program.
Donkin says students will get a "Grab and Go" bag which contains two meals, lunch and the following morning's breakfast. Students should be looking for the yellow school bus at several locations throughout town.
Donkin says students and families should go to their nearest distribution point, they do no have to go to their own school building.
Additionally, the Donkin says the district is offering suggestions for students to continue to educate themselves and keep their skills sharp.
Donkin says these are not graded assignments and textbooks are not required for them.
The school district is posting packets of information on its individual school websites, says Donkin. He says there is one packet of information available for ALL students in grades Pre-K through 12. However, there is an additional packet available to assist our students with special needs.
Donkin says if families aren’t able to get this information from the website, they can pick printed packets up at the District’s food distribution sites beginning on Monday.
The Distribution times and sites continue to be from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon each week day from yellow buses in the following locations:
-- Frankfort Intermediate School
- Frankfort Community High School (East Side)
- Denning Elementary School (North Side)
- West Frankfort Park Aquatic Center Parking Lot
- Antioch United Methodist Church Parking Lot – IL Rte. 149 at 3013 Antioch Rd. east of West Frankfort
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church South Parking Lot – 212 N. Ida St. at W. St. Louis St.
- Orient – American Legion Post 1961 Parking Lot
- Pershing – At the corner of Pershing Rd. and Country Club Rd.
If you have any questions, you may contact the District Office at (618) 937-2421.
In addition, there is a daily update posted on the District’s website at www.wfschools.org or on the District’s Facebook pages.