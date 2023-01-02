MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst.
It's a problem that affected schools in Obion County, Tennessee, and in Graves, McCracken and Marshall counties in Kentucky.
Could it have been prevented?
Marshall County Schools administrators say little could have been done. The winter storm and severe winds hit five of the district's schools hard, resulting in what they call a freak accident.
There's wet insulation and damaged ceilings. Crews are busy cleaning up the mess.
North Marshall Middle in Calvert City was one of several schools in the district that had frozen sprinkler pipes.
"You've got the insulation that got wet, so all that insulation had to be pulled out so new insulation must be put in. And currently, we went and started on Friday, cutting strips out of the bottom of the wall," Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says.
The studs in the walls at North Marshall Middle are aluminum, which means it takes less time to dry. But it's more of an issue at other schools where the studs are wood.
Crews' progress will determine when students return to the classroom.
"We'll make a decision on the remainder of the week. We're just trying to get through today," Miracle says. "Our goal was to get through the weekend with the workers, getting them in, seeing how fast they can get the walls cut out."
Miracle says headway is being made.
"Every day the progress has been enormous from day one through the cleanup and the tearing out and getting rid of anything that was ruined to this point where we're getting ready to put the drywall in," Miracle says.
Marshall County School administrators will meet Tuesday morning to discuss when students will be back in the classroom. That will be either Thursday, Jan. 5, or Monday, Jan. 9.
In Tennessee, Obion County Schools delayed the return to school by one day. Students will return to class on Thursday, Jan. 5.
McCracken County Schools did not delay students' starting back. Only one building in that district was impacted.
Local 6 reached out to Graves County Schools for more details, but we didn't hear back.