MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Christmas in the Park light display at Mike Miller Park in Marshall County is hosting several area schools over the coming weeks.
Organizers say teachers from each school will be spread out throughout the park to wave at students as their families drive through the display. The Marshall County Parks Department says some schools will have a special Christmas treat for their students as well.
"The Marshall County Parks Department is so excited to be able to play a part in providing a safe and fun way for teachers and students to wish each other a Merry Christmas," Britney Hargrove with the parks department says.
The school take over began Thursday, Dec. 10, with Calvert City Elementary School.
Each school take over will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on each school's designated day.
Next up will be Central Elementary on Dec. 15, followed by South Marshall Elementary on Dec. 16, Benton Elementary on Dec. 17 and Kids First Preschool on Dec. 21.