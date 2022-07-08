MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — School is out for summer, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes to welcome students when they return.
That includes activity across almost every district to keep students safe.
Most of that details a lot of work for SROs, school resource officers.
It's training, security updates and review.
For Sgt. Tracy Watwood in Marshall County, it's not just review but also reflection about what brought him there.
"As you know, January 23rd of 2018 changed everything in Marshall County," said Watwood. "Each day we come in and there's a memorial over here that I walk by every morning, and it reminds me every morning why I'm here and why I'm doing the job."
Watwood is the school resource officer at Marshall County High School, a law enforcement presence now required in every Kentucky school. The law came about because of the tragic shooting that took the lives of students that January day.
"When we started putting school resource officers in all the schools, parents weren't real sure about that, ‘Why are we having an armed police officer in our school?’" he said.
He said in light of recent shootings, more parents understand exactly why they are there.
"Ultimately, it's to keep the kids and faculty safe," said Watwood.
He said he and the other SROs spend a big part of the summer completing new trainings and reviewing protocol.
"Our school safety actually starts at our guard check on edge of high school, at 8 o'clock campus on lock down," he said.
They also help make sure law enforcement and first responders are familiar with every campus. Sheriff Eddie McGuire said they work as a team with SROs.
"The first time you walk into a building, it doesn't need to be during an active shooter situation," said McGuire.
"The goal for us is to make that school as hard a target as possible," said McGuire.
Part of the collaboration includes how to respond to school threats, notify parents and take the suspected students out of the school system.
"You can't miss a step when it comes to that," said McGuire.
It is teamwork Watwood depends on, and so do our kids.
"Our kids are greatest resource," said Watwood.
Over the summer in McCracken County the district installed new surveillance in almost every school. Key card systems were also updated. They'll soon be doing campus walk-throughs with law enforcement. Mayfield and Graves County schools also just opened their doors to ensure law enforcement and first responders are familiar with the layout of each campus as well.
Kentucky's law for each school to have an SRO takes effect Aug. 1, but some schools have expressed trouble funding the position.