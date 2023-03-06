A newly released study is showing the impact of long-term Covid on people's pocketbooks.
Researchers say that more than half of the patients that ended up in the hospital are still struggling financially more than 6 months later. It's showing just how high the stakes still are for treating and preventing the spread of this disease. But now, researchers are using new artificial intelligence tools to change how we might stop the next pandemic and a whole host of other diseases.
David Baker, a scientist at the University of Washington, has been working toward this moment for over 30 years.
"Our work for quite a number of years has, has sort of suggested the potential of protein design," he explains. "But now, with advances in A.I., and these large scale production methods, that potential is really becoming reality."
Baker and his team research protein design. Proteins play a vital role in things like giving us energy and transporting oxygen throughout our bloodstream.
"Protein design is focused now on making new proteins that solve the problems that have arisen in the modern world. We're trying to design the proteins that might have evolved over billions of years if we have that long to wait."
He's harnessing A.I. to improve how scientists develop proteins for medicines and vaccines.
The technology is similar to a popular online tool called Dall-E, which allows you to create pictures that have never existed before by just describing what you wanna see. For example, a teddy bear skiing on a mountain in pajamas.
As it turns out, this could also works for proteins.
"Similar to the way that Dall-E can translate text into images. So we can specify the function of a protein we'd like to make. For example, block this strain of the flu virus and our A.I. software will then now design a protein which has those functions," Baker demonstrated.
According to his team, the process works like this:
First, scientists prompt the A.I. software to perform a task, like blocking a strain of the flu. The A.I. designs a new protein it thinks can do just that. Then they encode that new protein into a piece of synthetic DNA, which they insert into bacteria. As the bacteria replicates, it makes more of that A.I. based synthetic protein. After that, they test whether it works.
"So, in addition to having more effective drugs that are smarter, that make the right do the right things in the right place in the body. They should also be much cheaper to produce," Baker explained.
Baker says this could potentially mean better treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases like Lupus, and even vaccines that could stop future pandemics — and it may be closer than you think.
Namrata Anand, a computer scientist who trained at Stanford, also sees the huge potential of A.I to revolutionize healthcare.
"I've been surprised at the extent to which these A.I. systems have matched and are now starting to supersede the standard approaches for this kind of molecular design," she told reporters.
She formed her own biotech company, Diffuse Bio, with the mission of using this technology to get better medicine to patients, faster.
"I think what we're going to see is faster drug development, higher success rates, through clinical trials, and ultimately better results for patients," she says.
But when will this be available?
Baker and his team are already testing an A.I. cancer therapeutic in pre-clinical trials —that's one step before human trials. So, with the power of A.I., a medical breakthrough might be around the corner.