(CNN) — Meet Aber-clam Lincoln! Scientists in Florida say this mollusk is 214 years old, based on the layers on its shell.
That means it was born in 1809, the same year as its namesake, former president Abraham Lincoln.
Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories says an AmeriCorps member named Blaine Parker found it while walking with his family.
They say it's an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
A fun fact about Gulf Specimen Marine Labs is that author John Steinbeck supported its creation. The lab says the author of famous works such as “The Grapes of Wrath,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Cannery Row,” and “The Pearl,” was also an amateur marine biologist.
