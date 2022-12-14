BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials.
Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer named Rex, with community members accusing the sheriff's office of acting in retaliation against Rex's former handler, Hunter Juden.
According to a Facebook post made by former handler Hunter Juden's wife, Brooke, Hunter Juden made a change in employment shortly before Rex was meant to retire.
Brooke Juden says after notifying the sheriff's office of his intention to leave, Hunter Juden was asked to give feedback about his reason for leaving. She says the "honest, respectful and professional" letter "seemed to upset some people." Shortly after, Rex was confiscated from the couple, she says, but they expected to adopt Rex when he retired.
According to Brooke Juden, authorities decided to retire Rex with someone who had no connection to him, after her and her husband were met with "resistance and wishy washy answers." She says they have cried "so many tears over the past couple of months" because of the incident.
Brooke Juden's Facebook post was shared over 2,000 times and a change.org petition to reunite Rex with her husband received nearly 12,500 signatures.
According to a Dec. 12 Facebook post from Hunter Juden, the County Commissioners Office was set to make a final decision about where Rex would be retiring during a 9:30 a.m. meeting at the Scott County Courthouse on Dec. 13.
At 8 a.m. on Dec. 13, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury sent out a release stating Rex would not be retired as previously planned, saying: "We feel that it is in the best interest of Rex and the citizens of Scott County not to retire him at this time."
That same morning, Brooke Juden posted a live video seemingly showing herself and her husband reuniting with Rex — despite the sheriff's previous release. She also posted a photo of herself and Rex with the caption, "On our way home!"
At 8 a.m. on Dec. 14, Drury sent out another release, this time stating that Rex was the exclusive property of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
"Rex was purchased with money donated to the Scott County Sheriff's Office," the release read in part. "Outgoing Commissioner Glueck, aided only by Commissioner Cole, entered a statement, wholly beyond their authority as county commissioner, that the canine should be given to Hunter Juden, who is a private citizen and not a deputy with the Sheriff's Office."
Sheriff Drury continues, saying he will seek the "lawful return of canine Rex." He concludes the release by saying it's disappointing that the outgoing commissioners would "take such action beyond the authority of their office," and that the citizens of Scott County "deserve better than this from their elected officials."