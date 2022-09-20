SCOTT CITY, MO — Residents of Scott City, Missouri will soon have access to an innovative alert system called CodeRED.
According to a Tuesday release, the system will allow Scott City emergency personnel to communicate directly with residents by telephone calls, texts, emails, social media posts, and mobile app messages.
The system is already used widely across the United States and will reportedly be used to notify residents of fires, flooding, drinking water emergencies, road closure hazards, missing children notices, and more.
Emergency Manager Dan King said the system is reliable and features easy-to-use technology, which can help enhance community members' emergency preparedness plans.
The city reports they've also purchased the CodeRED Weather Warning system, which allows users to opt-in to receiving automatic notifications of severe weather.
Residents within the coverage area of the Scott City Fire Department can click here to enroll in the CodeRED system.