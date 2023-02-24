SCOTT CITY, MO — A Scott City man is behind bars, facing two charges of first-degree sexual misconduct and one charge of third-degree domestic assault, the Scott City Police Department said in a Friday release.
According to the department, officers arrested Brett Medley Monday on charges of third degree domestic assault.
Officers say at the time of the arrest, they were actively investigating Medley after witnesses reported he performed lewd sexual acts on himself at a local business on Jan 27. According to officers, the acts were reportedly witnessed by customers and children.
During their investigation, officers say they discovered Medley was accused of committing similar acts in surrounding jurisdictions, such as in Chaffee, Missouri.
Officers say Medley is in custody at the Scott County Sheriff's Department on no bond warrants.