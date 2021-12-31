SCOTT COUNTY, MO – On Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a 45-year-old man following a murder investigation.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Sikeston DPS responded to a report of gunshots at a residence on the 200 block of William Street.
Upon arriving, officers located two gun shot victims, a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son.
Both were transported by South Scott EMS to local hospitals. The 17-year-old later died from his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.
A preliminary investigation revealed an altercation between the 17-year-old and the suspect turned violent. A gun was raised during the fight, and the suspect allegedly shot the teen and his mother.
The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Donald Powell of Morley, Missouri. Powell was arrested at the scene and has been charged through the Scott County Circuit Court.
Powell has been charged with 1st degree murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault 1st degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony.