Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Pockets of flooding caused by excessive rainfall are likely. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64, all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. The heavy rainfall is expected to be most widespread after midnight tonight through Saturday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&