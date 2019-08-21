Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN TODAY... HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 90S ARE FORECAST TODAY. FACTOR IN THE HIGH HUMIDITY, AND IT WILL FEEL ABOUT 100 DEGREES FOR A FEW HOURS THIS AFTERNOON. THE WORST CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER WESTERN KENTUCKY AND EXTREME SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH WILL BRING LOCALIZED RELIEF FROM THE HEAT. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE OR AIR CONDITIONING, AND WEAR LIGHT CLOTHING. TRY TO RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. MAKE SURE PETS HAVE AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF FRESH WATER.