CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The search continues as Kentucky State Police look for an escaped Calloway County inmate.
Dorsey Jacob “Jake” Huston is a 33-year-old white male and is about 5 foot 6 inches tall. He weighs about 190 pounds.
He has hazel eyes and brown hair and right now, he’s on the run.
Troopers with the Kentucky State Police say they’re making sure they use every method they can to find him.
“We start tracking down known past residences and known acquaintances and try and go through those steps of locating those who may have been in contact with them or where he may try and seek shelter,” said Trooper Sarah Burgess, the public information officer for Kentucky State Police Post 1.
Right now, KSP hasn’t been able to find Hutson.
He’s been missing from Calloway County Jail since Sunday morning.
“We don't have a current location on where he is or an approximate location,” said Burgess. “It was the early hours of this morning that he was last observed at the detention facility, and we've been looking for him since then.”
Burgess says he may be relocated depending on where he is found.
She also says the public can take steps to be safe during this time, specifically with cars.
“We are actively searching for this individual and as always, I would always encourage people to keep their doors and vehicles locked,” said Burgess. “You never want to leave those unlocked if they're unattended anyways. But it's just a process. We are actively looking for him.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Local 6 also asked how many inmates had escaped previously and how many inmates are typically held at the jail.
We were told to contact the jailer, which we did through phone and in-person at the jail.
We were told he was not available for comment.