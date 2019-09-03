Watch again

PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is less than a month away, and it's been 10 months since Executive Director David Boggs disappeared.

Police are still looking for him. Boggs was last seen in November 2018.

He's accused of stealing more than $20,000 from the Barbecue on the River nonprofit. It's still an open missing persons case, as well as a criminal investigation, but there are few details available.

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said they've filed an arrest warrant. But until it's served, it isn't public record. With Boggs missing, they can't serve him.

"We haven't had any tips come in a long time," Laird said. He said no one has heard from or seen Boggs since Nov. 4, 2018.

A friend reported 49-year-old Boggs missing after he left his home early one morning, then disappeared.

"We've given and devoted a lot of time and a lot of resources in trying to find Mr. Boggs," Laird said. "So we are kind of stuck until some new tips come in or some new leads come up."

Back in November, police said Boggs was last seen driving around 25th and Jackson streets in Paducah near Paducah Tilghman High School. They told people to look for a tan or gold car, but there have been no updates since.

Boggs is listed in a national missing person database called NamUs.

"Some of the things we've done since then is utilize a drone to fly some of the area downtown. We've also worked with some of the Coast Guard to have some of the river area checked," Laird said. "There is some concern for his safety and mental health status at the time he went missing due to the criminal investigation that is also ongoing."

After Boggs disappeared, police revealed that they were investigating him for stealing about $24,955 from Barbecue on the River operating expenses.

Laird said they've filed an arrest warrant, but they can't move forward with the criminal case until they find Boggs and get answers from him directly.

Barbecue on the River President Susie Coiner declined to talk to us about Boggs.

As for the investigation, if you have any tips or leads, call Paducah Police.

